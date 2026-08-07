Trump signs 2 orders on birthright citizenship, birth tourism

09:24

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US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders targeting birthright citizenship and birth tourism, saying his administration was "cracking down very big" on what he described as abuses of the American immigration system following a recent Supreme Court ruling.



Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump expressed disappointment over the SC ruling, adding "We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright [citizenship]... so we're making adjustments."



He added, "We're cracking down very big... this will give us the right to do it in a much more forceful manner. They've taken birthright citizenship, and they've made a joke out of it."



According to the White House, the first executive order identifies certain categories of children of foreign nationals who, consistent with historical exceptions recognised by the Supreme Court, would not be entitled to birthright citizenship. The administration said the categories are non-exhaustive and are based on the Supreme Court's ruling in Trump v. Barbara.



The second executive order delegates presidential authorities to the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security and directs both departments to halt the practice of birth tourism, under which foreign nationals travel to the United States primarily to give birth so that their child acquires US citizenship.



White House adviser Stephen Miller said the executive actions were rooted in the original intent of the Fourteenth Amendment.



"The 14th Amendment was passed exclusively in the aftermath of the Civil War to ensure that the children of slaves would be citizens. It had no other meaning and purpose outside of that," Miller said.



He said the President was using his authority as Commander-in-Chief to expand the categories of people ineligible for birthright citizenship following the Supreme Court's latest ruling.



"That includes, for example, alien enemies in the United States, members of foreign terrorist organisations, and large categories of people who lobby and act on behalf of foreign governments. By taking this action, it ensures that large numbers of people who wrongly would be getting birthright citizenship will no longer be eligible for those benefits," Miller said. -- ANI

