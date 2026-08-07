Thai student killed grandparents before going to school

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A tragic series of events unfolded as the suspected shooter reportedly took the lives of his grandparents prior to heading to school. According to Thailand's public health minister, the elderly couple was discovered deceased at their home.The weapon used, a 9mm handgun, has been identified as belonging to the shooter's grandfather, who served as a teacher, as indicated by police reports.Initial reports from law enforcement stated that six individuals were killed in the school shooting; however, authorities have since updated the count, confirming that four of the deceased were teachers. The suspected shooter has also been found dead.