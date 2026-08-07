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Stock markets decline dragged by banks, elevated crude oil prices

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday after two days of gains, dragged down by bank, financial stocks, and crude oil prices trading above $80 per barrel mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.59 points, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 78,499.17. 

During the day, it tanked 577.69 points, or 0.73 percent, to 78,377.07.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 24,570.65. 

Intra-day, it declined 113.25 points, or 0.45 percent, to 24,522.75.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 5.90 percent and Bajaj Finserv was down 4.18 percent.

ICICI Bank, Trent, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra were among the winners. -- PTI

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