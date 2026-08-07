Snake scare triggers panic on Mumbai local train; no reptile found

19:27

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A Mumbai-bound local train was delayed by 12 minutes during the morning rush hour on Friday after commuters panicked and pulled the alarm chain, claiming to have spotted a snake in the ladies' compartment.



The incident occurred around 9.15 am near Nahur railway station after the train departed from Thane, prompting railway authorities to conduct thorough inspections, though officials confirmed no reptile was found.



The train was held up until 9.26 am after passengers pulled the alarm chain following reports of a snake spotted inside the ladies' coach.



Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer said, "No snake was found, but many women reported it, and passengers panicked."



The train resumed its journey after necessary checks were completed, officials added.



An RPF officer said that the train was also inspected at Kurla station, but nothing was found. -- PTI