Recruitment exam cheating with nano earbuds, bluetooth busted; 7 held

20:10

A firefighter deployed with the Chandigarh Fire Department was allegedly kingpin of an interstate racket that enabled candidates to cheat in government recruitment examinations using concealed nano earbuds, bluetooth devices and customised mobile phones, Delhi Police said on Friday.



The cheating racket employed a highly sophisticated, technology-driven modus operandi that allowed candidates to receive answers, generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT, in real time during government recruitment examinations, police said.



"The syndicate charged aspirants up to Rs 12 lakh and supplied specially modified electronic gadgets that allowed candidates inside examination halls to secretly receive answers transmitted from outside," police in a statement said.



The police have arrested seven persons in this connection including the alleged mastermind, and further investigation is underway, they said



The racket came to light after the Central Sanskrit University lodged a complaint on July 26 alleging use of unfair means during a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment examination held at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi's Janakpuri. -- PTI