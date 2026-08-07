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Rahul says his favourite BJP leader is...

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi named Capt Amarinder Singh as his favourite politician from the BJP, with the former Punjab chief minister saying that while his personal and family relations with Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi will always be there, politically he remains committed to the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's remark came in a video shared on Instagram by the Congress leader.

"I get along with him; he is cool. He is an expert on military history. Hello, uncle Amarinder," Gandhi said.

In a fresh outreach to Gen Z, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, answering several questions.

Posting a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said, "Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can."

Reacting to Gandhi's remark, Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said it was nice of Rahul Gandhi to speak good about him.

He said he has known Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi since they were children and their father and former prime minister late Rajeev Gandhi was his classmate and a friend.

Amarinder said, everywhere across the world, except in India, personal relationships are separate from one's political commitments.

He said, while his personal and family relations with Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi will always be there, politically he remains committed to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Amarinder recalled that in 1980 he was a Congress MP, while his mother, late Maharani Mohinder Kaur, was an MP from a rival party.

"Would that mean I won't be getting along well with my mother?" he asked.

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, senior spokesperson of Punjab BJP, said, "Capt sahab is the tallest leader in Punjab".

Baliawal said, but Gandhi is remembering Capt Amarinder when the grand old party faces "severe infighting and bickerings" in its Punjab unit. Congress is a sinking ship, he added.

Referring to the circumstances which led to Amarinder Singh's exit from the Congress in 2021 when he was Punjab chief minister, Baliawal said Gandhi should also remember that time when he did not feel "Capt Amarinder was cool, a leader or an uncle". -- PTI

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