Rahul gets nod for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj

09:15

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got a go-ahead from the administration to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The cancellation of the booking for the venue scheduled to host the Congress leader's public interaction programme, has been revoked.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, scheduled to be held on August 8, had run into uncertainty earlier after the management of KP College revoked the permission granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and a High Court order.



In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, the Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision was taken following inputs from the college principal and in view of the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 14, 2025, which stressed that students' academic activities should not be disrupted.



The management further informed the Congress that the previously granted permission had been withdrawn and asked the organisers to collect the deposited amount from the office.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the administration has been trying "every possible way" to stop his proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, asserting that he would continue to raise the voice of students despite the hurdles.



In a post shared on X, Gandhi said the students of Allahabad University were protesting against fee hikes and seat cuts, but instead of addressing their concerns, the administration was filing FIRs against them.



"Students of Allahabad University are fighting for their future against fee hikes and seat cuts. But instead of listening to the students, the administration is filing FIRs against them," he wrote. -- ANI