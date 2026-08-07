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Omar responds to Pak PM's remarks on Art 370 anniv

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday slammed the remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 5 on the 7th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, stating that despite the region having its own grievances on the 2019 decision, it is the internal matter of the country.

Responding to a question on Sharif's remarks describing the decision as a "human rights violation", Abdullah slammed Islamabad over its own rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), asserting that Pakistan has "nothing to do" with India's internal affairs.

"They are the ones committing human rights violations in the part of Jammu and Kashmir under their control. How many people have they killed recently? We have our grievances regarding August 5th, but it's our internal matter. It has nothing to do with Pakistan," the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

He further urged Pakistan to refrain from interfering in India's internal matters and focus on addressing issues in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"They should stop interfering in these things because the more they interfere, the weaker our case becomes. They should kindly fix the situation in the territory they occupy. They should stop the human rights violations and the killings occurring there at the hands of the rangers," Abdullah said.

"We will settle what we need to with the central government regarding our part, but they should not interfere in our affairs," he added.

Omar Abdullah's remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar issued statements marking August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsal" or the day of exploitation, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by India in 2019. -- ANI

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