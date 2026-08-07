No one has seen me and Batman together: Rahul kids around

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Are you Batman, was the poser. And Rahul Gandhi answered, equally straight up, sidestepping any comparison to the caped crusader: "Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together."



'Ask Me Anything', the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said Thursday night in a fresh outreach to Gen Z. And they did, the questions pouring in right through the session on Instagram. Some serious, others casual and witty.



The Congress leader answered accordingly, cheeky and candid in turn. To a question on the student protest in Jharkhand, Gandhi said every government should listen to what students are saying.



Asked about his favourite meme from the student protests last month, Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I think the videos that came out of the PM house at midnight, those were the best, showing a new panicked prime minister," he said.



The former Congress president had got his mother's dog for some part of the interaction streamed live. To a query on what is his favourite thing about being a dog parent, Gandhi said he is not one but his mother has a dog named Noorie.



"I am not a dog parent. I think we share spaces with animals, with all living beings. I don't think we own them, I think they are on this planet with us and they deserve respect, love and affection," Gandhi said.



"Yes Noorie, do you agree with me? This is Noorie, she is my mum's dog. My mum will be very angry that I put her on video but too bad. So I will deal with that problem when it arises," Gandhi said with the dog in his lap.



Who is your favourite politician from the BJP? Gandhi quickly named Captain Amarinder Singh, who switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2022.



"I get along with him, he is cool. He is an expert on military history… Hello, uncle Amarinder," Gandhi said, setting off speculation over whether the veteran leader could make his way back to the Congress ahead of the Punjab elections.



Posting a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said on Thursday, "Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can."



The Congress also put out video clips of some of the questions he answered. -- PTI