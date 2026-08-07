Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

No one has seen me and Batman together: Rahul kids around

Fri, 07 August 2026
Share:
13:07
image
Are you Batman, was the poser. And Rahul Gandhi answered, equally straight up, sidestepping any comparison to the caped crusader: "Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together."

'Ask Me Anything', the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said Thursday night in a fresh outreach to Gen Z. And they did, the questions pouring in right through the session on Instagram. Some serious, others casual and witty.

The Congress leader answered accordingly, cheeky and candid in turn. To a question on the student protest in Jharkhand, Gandhi said every government should listen to what students are saying.

Asked about his favourite meme from the student protests last month, Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I think the videos that came out of the PM house at midnight, those were the best, showing a new panicked prime minister," he said.

The former Congress president had got his mother's dog for some part of the interaction streamed live. To a query on what is his favourite thing about being a dog parent, Gandhi said he is not one but his mother has a dog named Noorie.

"I am not a dog parent. I think we share spaces with animals, with all living beings. I don't think we own them, I think they are on this planet with us and they deserve respect, love and affection," Gandhi said.

"Yes Noorie, do you agree with me? This is Noorie, she is my mum's dog. My mum will be very angry that I put her on video but too bad. So I will deal with that problem when it arises," Gandhi said with the dog in his lap.

Who is your favourite politician from the BJP? Gandhi quickly named Captain Amarinder Singh, who switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2022.

"I get along with him, he is cool. He is an expert on military history… Hello, uncle Amarinder," Gandhi said, setting off speculation over whether the veteran leader could make his way back to the Congress ahead of the Punjab elections.

Posting a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said on Thursday, "Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can."

The Congress also put out video clips of some of the questions he answered. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests
LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests

Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim
Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated his government will verify reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district. The claims, made by the Nah Welfare Society, suggest Chinese PLA...

News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams
News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams

Chhattisgarh's latest police recruitment exam results have drawn widespread attention after a bizarre mix of candidate names, such as 'News', 'Space Rani', 'He Ram' and 'Tufail', surfaced on the qualifying list, prompting the Opposition...

Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals
Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals

Rahul Gandhi recently connected with Gen Z through an engaging 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, offering candid responses on student protests, his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even his philosophy on pet ownership.

Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay
Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has withdrawn her divorce petition filed against the actor-turned-politician. She had previously accused him of an extra-marital affair, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion, and had threatened to...