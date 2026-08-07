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'No endorsement': India clarifies stand on Hasina presser

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
The ministry of external affairs on Friday clarified that New Delhi had no role in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in the national capital, reiterating that the press conference was hosted independently by a private press organisation.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India does not endorse the remarks made during the event, stating, "The Government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity. The Government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted Government of Bangladesh."

The event in question was organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia, a private media entity.

The clarification follows Hasina's first virtual press briefing from New Delhi on Wednesday, marking her first media address since departing Bangladesh in 2024. During the interaction, she expressed her resolve to return to her homeland later this year despite potential risks.

"Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering... I want to go back in December," she said, speaking two years after stepping down following the student-led movement in 2024 that led to the end of her administration. -- ANI

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