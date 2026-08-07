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NEET leak: 3 NTA subject experts leaked the papers

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts, P V Kulkarni for chemistry, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for botany and zoology, were the primary sources of the NEET paper leak, according to the CBI's chargesheet.

The agency recently submitted its final report before the designated fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

"Investigation has revealed that (these three) experts were provided with plain sheets inside the confidential section for rough work during translation/ back translation."

"Accused P V Kulkarni (the alleged mastermind of the leak) has used these sheets to note down, on small chits, all 135 questions of chemistry in brief and the answer options and took them out in a concealed manner," the chargesheet said.

It said there was no checking or frisking of experts during entry or exit from the confidential section at NTA. Kulkarni memorised the easier questions and wrote them down after returning to his hotel, it added.

"Manisha Mandhare, NTA's English to Marathi translator for botany and back translator for zoology, after finishing her work for the day and returning to the hotel room, would mark the relevant paragraphs in the NCERT textbooks." -- PTI

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