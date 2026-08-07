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NEET criminals used WhatsApp, Telegram to leak papers: CBI

Fri, 07 August 2026
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday alleged that the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak was executed through an extensive digital network, with confidential question papers being circulated via WhatsApp, Telegram and electronic files among members of the conspiracy days before the examination.

In its chargesheet filed before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, the agency claims that forensic examination of seized mobile phones and other electronic devices uncovered chats, PDF documents, photographs of question papers and other digital evidence that enabled investigators to reconstruct the alleged flow of the leaked examination material from National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts to intermediaries and ultimately to candidates.

According to the CBI, forensic analysis of accused Yash Yadav's mobile phone revealed PDF files containing the leaked NEET-UG 2026 question paper along with Telegram conversations with a contact saved as "AP Broker", later identified during the investigation as co-accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

The agency alleges that these digital records established the transfer of confidential examination material before the conduct of the examination.

The chargesheet further states that investigators recovered WhatsApp conversations and digital evidence from the devices of other accused as well. During searches, a mobile phone seized from accused Manisha Sanjay Waghmare allegedly contained a WhatsApp group titled "NEET 2026", which the CBI says formed part of the communication network used by the conspirators. -- ANI

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