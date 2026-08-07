Masked men rob Haryana advocate of Rs 3.15 cr at gun point

23:04

Four masked men allegedly barged into the home of a senior advocate here, holding him and his wife at gunpoint while they looted cash, gold and silver jewellery, a licensed revolver and other valuables worth around Rs 3.15 crore, an official said on Friday.



According to the complaint lodged at Thanesar City police station, the incident took place Thursday evening.



In the complaint, senior advocate Balwant Singh Walia said he had gone out around 9.30 pm to walk his pet dog. When he returned around 10 pm, he found the house in disarray, with his wife lying face down on a bed with her hands and feet tied with rope, and adhesive tape over her mouth.



The complainant said four masked assailants were present in the house. The advocate was overpowered and tied up, with the intruders assaulting the elderly couple and holding them at gunpoint, demanding cash and valuables. -- PTI