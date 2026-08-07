Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Masked men rob Haryana advocate of Rs 3.15 cr at gun point

Fri, 07 August 2026
Share:
23:04
image
Four masked men allegedly barged into the home of a senior advocate here, holding him and his wife at gunpoint while they looted cash, gold and silver jewellery, a licensed revolver and other valuables worth around Rs 3.15 crore, an official said on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged at Thanesar City police station, the incident took place Thursday evening.

In the complaint, senior advocate Balwant Singh Walia said he had gone out around 9.30 pm to walk his pet dog. When he returned around 10 pm, he found the house in disarray, with his wife lying face down on a bed with her hands and feet tied with rope, and adhesive tape over her mouth.

The complainant said four masked assailants were present in the house. The advocate was overpowered and tied up, with the intruders assaulting the elderly couple and holding them at gunpoint, demanding cash and valuables. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet
LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet

18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain
18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain

An 18-year-old man, Ankit, went missing after being swept away by rainwater in a drain in southeast Delhi's Priyanka Camp area during heavy downpour. A large-scale search operation involving rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster...

J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail
J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail

Protesting aspirants in Jharkhand have vowed to continue their agitation over alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams, despite talks with a five-member government panel. The protesters, including JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto who is...

Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat
Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

A 36-year-old man, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, was arrested within 12 hours after a video showing him assaulting a woman on a Mumbai suburban local train went viral. The incident, stemming from a seat argument, led to charges under the new...

Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo
Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo

Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 as India recovered from an early setback to reach 357/6 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.