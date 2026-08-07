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Maoist carrying Rs 10 lakh reward among three rebels surrender in Jharkhand

Fri, 07 August 2026
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A zonal committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, and two women cadres surrendered before security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, a police officer said.

The zonal committee member was identified as Saluka Kayam, while one of the women cadres, Kodomuni Koda, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. The other surrendered cadre was identified as Pinki.

The surrender came amid intensified anti-Maoist operations by the police, CRPF and other security forces in the Saranda and Kolhan forests, the officer said.

"Continuous operations conducted by police, CRPF and other security forces in the forests of Saranda and Kolhan resulted in the surrender of Kayam," the officer said.

Kayam, a native of Sonua in West Singhbhum district, was in the group of arrested CPI (Maoist) politburo member Misir Besra, who was carrying a bounty of over Rs 2.2 crore on his head and wanted in 175 cases. Besra was apprehended late last month. -- PTI

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