Man arrested for drowning pregnant daughter over 'social stigma'

15:38

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant 18-year-old unmarried daughter by drowning her in Agra's Chambal River to avoid "social stigma", Delhi Police said on Friday.



The police also arrested one of the accused's relatives for allegedly conspiring in and executing the crime.



According to the police, a PCR call was received at Tigri police station in south Delhi on July 31 alleging that a man had killed his daughter. Based on the complaint, police registered a case of abduction and murder and launched an investigation.



"During the probe, police found that the teenager had allegedly become pregnant from a relationship outside marriage. Her father, allegedly, feared social disgrace because of the pregnancy," a senior police officer in a statement on Friday said.



The officer said the accused, along with his relative, hatched a conspiracy and took the girl to the bank of the Chambal River near Basoni in Agra, where she was allegedly drowned intentionally.



He said that investigation revealed that the father was motivated by fear of social stigma arising from his daughter's alleged pregnancy outside marriage. "Both accused have been arrested and are being interrogated," the police officer said.



Despite extensive search operations with the assistance of local authorities in Agra, the girl's body has not been recovered so far, police said.



Search efforts are continuing along the riverbank and adjoining areas. Police said further investigation is underway. PTI