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Latha Rajinikanth launches 'Makkal Medai' initiative for citizen-led social welfare

Fri, 07 August 2026
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19:07
Film producer and educationist Latha Rajinikanth/ANI Photo
Film producer and educationist Latha Rajinikanth/ANI Photo
Film producer and educationist Latha Rajinikanth formally launched 'Makkal Medai' on Friday, introducing a grassroots movement aimed at uniting citizens, professionals, and domain experts for community-driven social welfare projects.

Operating under the Bharat Seva and Dhaya Foundation umbrella, the initiative (Citizens' Platform) prioritises waste management, water body restoration, education, and rural agricultural preservation.

Unveiling the platform's official website and member ID cards, Latha announced a large-scale "plogging" (picking up plastic while jogging) and clean-up drive across 50 locations in Chennai scheduled for this September.

The platform has set an ambitious target to desilt and restore 7,000 ponds across various districts in Tamil Nadu within a year by consolidating volunteer efforts, she announced.

According to her, its 'Cow Care India' project has already onboarded 22 goshalas, facilitating the care of over 15,000 cattle and promoting organic farming practices. -- PTI

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