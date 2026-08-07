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Kerala: TDB vows transparent procurement after Sabarimala ghee row

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Devotees at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala/File image/ANI Photo
Devotees at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala/File image/ANI Photo
Kerala's Travancore Devasom Board president K Jayakumar on Friday said the board would ensure complete transparency in all procurement processes to prevent a recurrence of the alleged irregularities in the supply of ghee by state-run dairy cooperative Milma during the 2025-26 Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

His remarks came after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted following the direction of the Kerala High Court, registered a case against three persons, including former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, over alleged irregularities in the quality and quantity of ghee supplied to the Sabarimala temple by Milma during the last pilgrimage season.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar said the board had initiated steps to make procurement for Sabarimala offerings more transparent.

"This should not be repeated. We have decided to ensure the highest level of transparency and caution in the procurement of all items required for Sabarimala offerings. An open tender has been invited for 24 items and today's board meeting will finalise guidelines to make the tender process more transparent and competitive," he said.

He said the board would also frame fresh guidelines for contract auctions (kuthaka lelam), which have also attracted complaints in the past. -- PTI

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