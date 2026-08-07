J'khand students protesting recruitment exam row submit fresh delegation list to govt

18:12

Students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams on Friday submitted a fresh panel comprising 10 members to the Jharkhand government to hold talks to resolve the issue.



The new list was sent after the government objected to the previous 11-member panel which included an advocate and two technical experts, said the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, under which the agitation is being carried out.



The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators on a hunger strike, while two student unions held a march to the state assembly during the day. -- PTI