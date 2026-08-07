J'khand job exam stir: Student leader on hunger strike admitted to hospital

20:50

A student leader, who was among six protesters on a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after his health condition deteriorated, an official said.



Rahul Kranti, who has been on fast since Tuesday night, was taken to Ranchi Sadar Hospital in an ambulance, he said.



Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, met Kranti and another protesting student, Brajkishor, at the hospital and enquired about their health.



Marandi also spoke to doctors and the civil surgeon to gather details about their condition and treatment.



"I told the students under treatment that they should not sacrifice their lives just yet because of this obstinate government. They have a long battle ahead of them," Marandi said in a statement.



Other BJP leaders, including chief whip in Jharkhand Assembly Naveen Jaiswal, Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and BJP vice-president Bhanu Pratap Shahi, also met the students in the hospital. -- PTI