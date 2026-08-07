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ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests

Fri, 07 August 2026
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Friday held a protest outside the central library against an event that was to feature an ISKCON representative, following which the programme was cancelled, according to the student body members.

The programme, titled 'Empowering Youth for a Brighter Future', was scheduled at the university's central library and included a session on "Balancing EQ, IQ and SQ", according to posters and information shared by the union office bearers.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) general secretary Sunil Yadav said objections were raised last year as well with the university administration over the permission granted to ISKCON to hold an event on the Bhagavad Gita on the campus.

"Back in November 2025, JNUSU had even written a letter to the administration, flagging the permission given to ISKCON to conduct an event on the Gita. On Friday, a speaker representative from the same organisation was supposed to speak at the library," Yadav told PTI.

"Following the protest, they had to cancel the event," he added.

In an email addressed to the JNU vice-chancellor on November 30, 2025, the JNUSU had referred to the university's rules governing the booking of its convention centre, which state that the facility "cannot be made available to any political/religious organisation".

The union had sought clarification from the administration on the provision under which organisations such as ISKCON were allegedly being allowed to hold religious events at the convention centre. -- PTI

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