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Iranian supreme leader Khamenei critical: Israeli media

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei/Hamid Forootan/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei/Hamid Forootan/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
Reports have surfaced in Israeli media claiming that Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition and has been rushed to a hospital.

According to Channel 14 (C14), citing sources inside Iran, and a prior report by the Jerusalem Post, which quoted the IranWire outlet and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, rumours that Khamenei is in an "extremely critical condition" are circulating widely at the highest levels of the regime. 

One source cited by the Jerusalem Post stated, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."

Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026. Since taking office, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements.

Reports indicate he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father's compound, forcing him into hiding and compelling him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting. -- ANI

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