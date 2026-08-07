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Iran MP mocks Saudi-Turkey-Pak defence pact, says...

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Iranian MP Ebrahim Rezaei/Image courtesy X
Iranian MP Ebrahim Rezaei/Image courtesy X
An Iranian lawmaker has criticised the joint defence pact signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan on Friday, arguing that it will not guarantee Riyadh's security.

In a post on X, MP Ebrahim Rezaei said, "Saudis must know that a paper agreement with Turkey and Pakistan will not bring them security, just as years of one-sided nursing to the Americans did not bring them security. Reform your policies so that you do not need to beg for security from others."

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Friday signed a key joint defence agreement under which an attack against one of them will be treated as an attack against all of them, amid increasing security concerns in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia.

The 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' is "intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all," it said. 

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