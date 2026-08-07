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India is a nation of walkers - but its cities forgot them

Fri, 07 August 2026
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For much of my life, walking in Indian cities has felt less like exercising a right than negotiating an obstacle course.

I grew up in Kolkata, where wide pavements disappeared beneath rows of hawkers. I moved to Delhi, where roads seemed designed almost exclusively for cars. Now I live in Gurugram, where footpaths vanish into rubble and garbage, are abruptly blocked by parked vehicles or construction, or sit uncomfortably high above the road.

So when India's Supreme Court declared in June that the right to walk safely on designated footpaths was a fundamental right, it felt less like judicial activism than common sense arriving decades late.

Read more here. 

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