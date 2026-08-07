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HC denies bail to ex-IAS officer in Chhattisgarh PSC scam

Fri, 07 August 2026
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The Chhattisgarh high court has rejected the bail application of a retired IAS officer arrested by the CBI in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, observing that leaking question papers of competitive examinations is "more heinous than murder" as it destroys the careers of lakhs of aspirants.  

The accused, Jeevan Kishore Dhruv (62), who was serving as Secretary of the CGPSC when the alleged irregularities took place in 2020-2022 recruitment process, was arrested by the CBI in September 2025. 

His son, Sumit Dhruv, who was selected as a deputy collector in the recruitment examination under investigation, is also an accused.  

Justice Bibhu Datta Guru had reserved the order on Jeevan Kishore Dhruv's bail plea on July 31. The order was pronounced on Wednesday.  

"It is reiterated again, as observed while considering the bail applications of other accused persons in the crime in question, that a person who indulges in facilitating leakage of question paper relating to competitive examinations, plays with the career and future of lacs of young aspirants, who are 'burning the midnight oil' to prepare for competitive exams, such an act is more heinous than an offence of murder because by killing a person, only one family gets affected but by ruining the career of lacs of aspirants whole society is adversely impacted," the HC observed. -- PTI

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