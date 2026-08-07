Gangotri and Yamunotri highways blocked by debris, Ganga crosses warning mark in Rishikesh

09:21

As the monsoon spell continues in the northern part of the country, several parts of Uttarakhand experienced light to moderate rainfall on Friday morning.



According to the state government's preliminary update, based on information received over the telephone at 5:30 AM, light rainfall was reported in Tejam tehsil of Pithoragarh district, while cloudy conditions prevailed across all other districts of Uttarakhand.



In Uttarkashi district, the NH-34 Gangotri National Highway was blocked near Helgugad, Nalupani, and Gangnani due to debris. Road clearance operations were underway.



Similarly, the NH-134 Yamunotri National Highway remained blocked near Durbil and Syanachatti following debris accumulation, and restoration work was in progress.



The Badrinath and Kedarnath National Highways, which form part of the Char Dham Yatra route, were open, with traffic movement remaining normal. -- ANI