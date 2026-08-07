Extremely happy with Pete: Trump rubbishes clash reports

16:20

US President Donald Trump dismissed as "fake" a report that he confronted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over depleted US weapons stockpiles during a meeting at Camp David, insisting he has "the utmost confidence" in his Pentagon chief.



On Thursday, addressing a report published by The Washington Post, Trump stated on Truth Social that he was "extremely happy" with the performance of Hegseth and accused the news outlet of disseminating "false and completely unfounded rumours."



"The Fake News, as usual, is spreading false and completely unfounded rumours. I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing," Trump wrote.



He lauded the execution of military operations under Hegseth, highlighting the administration's actions in Venezuela and Iran, and noted that both missions had fulfilled their objectives. -- PTI