Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Dakshina Kannada: Schools in four taluks shut as IMD forecasts heavy rain

Fri, 07 August 2026
Share:
22:36
image
The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and colleges in four taluks on August 8 after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the region.

Deputy commissioner Darshan H V ordered the closure of all anganwadi centres, government, aided and private primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, ITIs, diploma colleges and Class 12 classes, including residential institutions, in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks on August 8.

The order was issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The district administration advised parents to keep children away from waterlogged and low-lying areas. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, while the public has been asked to stay away from rivers and the seashore. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet
LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet

18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain
18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain

An 18-year-old man, Ankit, went missing after being swept away by rainwater in a drain in southeast Delhi's Priyanka Camp area during heavy downpour. A large-scale search operation involving rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster...

J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail
J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail

Protesting aspirants in Jharkhand have vowed to continue their agitation over alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams, despite talks with a five-member government panel. The protesters, including JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto who is...

Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat
Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

A 36-year-old man, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, was arrested within 12 hours after a video showing him assaulting a woman on a Mumbai suburban local train went viral. The incident, stemming from a seat argument, led to charges under the new...

Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo
Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo

Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 as India recovered from an early setback to reach 357/6 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.