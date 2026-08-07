Dakshina Kannada: Schools in four taluks shut as IMD forecasts heavy rain

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and colleges in four taluks on August 8 after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the region.
Deputy commissioner Darshan H V ordered the closure of all anganwadi centres, government, aided and private primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, ITIs, diploma colleges and Class 12 classes, including residential institutions, in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks on August 8.
The order was issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
The district administration advised parents to keep children away from waterlogged and low-lying areas. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, while the public has been asked to stay away from rivers and the seashore. -- PTI