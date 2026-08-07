Dakshina Kannada: Schools in four taluks shut as IMD forecasts heavy rain

22:36



The order was issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.



The district administration advised parents to keep children away from waterlogged and low-lying areas. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, while the public has been asked to stay away from rivers and the seashore. -- PTI

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and colleges in four taluks on August 8 after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the region.Deputy commissioner Darshan H V ordered the closure of all anganwadi centres, government, aided and private primary and high schools, pre-university colleges, ITIs, diploma colleges and Class 12 classes, including residential institutions, in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks on August 8.