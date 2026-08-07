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Centre says forensic report shows Biren Singh audio recordings manipulated

Fri, 07 August 2026
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The Central government on Friday urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a plea seeking an investigation into audio recordings allegedly implicating former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the State's ethnic violence, asserting that a forensic examination had found the recordings to be manipulated.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati relied on a report submitted by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, to contend that the recordings were manipulated and had undergone multiple alterations.

Bhati contended that the recordings contained multiple alterations. Seeking dismissal of the petition with costs, Bhati argued that the extended audio clip recently produced by the petitioner also suffered from multiple alterations. Referring to information received from a CFSL doctor, she submitted that the recording contained 41 alterations. -- ANI

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