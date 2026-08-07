B'luru Metro: Services on Baiyappanahalli-MG Road section suspended on Sunday

The BMRCL on Friday said that it will undertake essential maintenance work between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar metro stations on the Purple Line on August 9.
To facilitate the work, metro train services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro Stations will remain temporarily suspended for two hours, from 7 am to 9 am, it said.
According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, during this period, metro train services will operate as per the regular timetable on the following sections: Challaghatta to MG Road, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi), Madavara to Silk Institute and R V Road to Bommasandra.
"Normal services on the entire Purple Line, including the affected section between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road, will resume from 9 am," the BMRCL said, in a statement. -- PTI