B'luru Metro: Services on Baiyappanahalli-MG Road section suspended on Sunday

23:49

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To facilitate the work, metro train services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro Stations will remain temporarily suspended for two hours, from 7 am to 9 am, it said.



According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, during this period, metro train services will operate as per the regular timetable on the following sections: Challaghatta to MG Road, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi), Madavara to Silk Institute and R V Road to Bommasandra.



"Normal services on the entire Purple Line, including the affected section between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road, will resume from 9 am," the BMRCL said, in a statement. -- PTI

The BMRCL on Friday said that it will undertake essential maintenance work between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar metro stations on the Purple Line on August 9.