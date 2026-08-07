AAP to hold nationwide town hall meetings against E20 fuel from Aug 8

21:18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced that it will hold nationwide town hall meetings from August 8 to campaign against E20 fuel, with the first event scheduled in West Bengal.



Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said party chief Arvind Kejriwal has entrusted him and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj with organising the town halls across different states.



The campaign will begin in West Bengal on August 8, followed by meetings in Gujarat and Haryana on August 9, Telangana on August 11, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh on August 14, Kerala on August 15, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Odisha on August 16, and Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 17, Singh said.



He said the campaign would focus on the party's concerns over the use of E20 fuel, claiming that nearly 30 crore vehicles in the country were not designed to run on the fuel blend.



He said the town halls would seek to raise public awareness about the issue. PTI