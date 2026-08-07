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162 roads closed in Himachal; orange alert for heavy rain on Aug 10, 11

Fri, 07 August 2026
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Even as Himachal Pradesh grapples with the closure of 162 roads and disruption of 73 water supply schemes and 105 transformers due to rain as of Friday evening, the Shimla Met Office has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of further heavy rain on August 10 and 11.

The orange warning, indicating heavy to very heavy rains, has been issued for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for August 10 and Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for August 11. 

For the rest of the districts, barring Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, the Met has issued a yellow warning on both these days.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said as many as 162 roads have been closed in the state following heavy rains.

Fifty-six roads were blocked in Mandi followed by 48 in Kullu, 19 in Chamba, 16 in Sirmaur, 14 in Shimla, seven in Kangra and two in Una district.

The SEOC said 73 water supply schemes and 105 transformers have also been disrupted.

Meanwhile, among rain-related incidents in the state, a tourist vehicle was buried under debris on the Barot-Ghatasni road in Mandi district. However, both tourists inside it escaped unhurt, reports reaching here said. -- PTI

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