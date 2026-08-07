14-yr-old student kills six people in Thai school

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Pic: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa





At least six people have died in a school shooting on the outskirts of Thailand's capital Bangkok, according to reports citing police, reports BBC.The suspected shooter, a 14-year-old male student in the ninth grade, has also been found deadOne witness recalls how the suspected shooter walked from room-to-room before shooting a teacherEmergency responders have been dispatched to the scene where students and school staff have been seen running for safetyAuthorities have asked the public to stay away from the vicinity of the Debsirin School in NonthaburiThe Debsirin School has branches across Thailand and is widely associated with educational prestige.