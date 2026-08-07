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14-yr-old student kills six people in Thai school

Fri, 07 August 2026
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11:35
Pic: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pic: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa
At least six people have died in a school shooting on the outskirts of Thailand's capital Bangkok, according to reports citing police, reports BBC.

The suspected shooter, a 14-year-old male student in the ninth grade, has also been found dead

One witness recalls how the suspected shooter walked from room-to-room before shooting a teacher

Emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene where students and school staff have been seen running for safety

Authorities have asked the public to stay away from the vicinity of the Debsirin School in Nonthaburi

The Debsirin School has branches across Thailand and is widely associated with educational prestige. 

Read more here. 

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