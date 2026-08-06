Won't say Gen Z should not protest, but...: Mohan Bhagwat

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"I do not believe Gen Z is like that... I think the new generation -- the Gen Z and Gen Alpha -- is more honest than our existing generation, and honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them."



"...In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. Lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions.



"As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently -- their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue...



"As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said, we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha questions, they want logical answers and love... In democracy, this is the method.



"They call it 'debate' in English, we call it shastrarth -- there is no debate there but there are two sides there: poorv and uttar. We look at all aspects and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions, they together form total view of the truth. This should indeed happen.



"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy.



"Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at.



"We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose, they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction..."

In his interaction in Mumbai with Gen Z audience on Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking on the recent students' protest and protesters being called 'anti-nationals', said, "If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation...