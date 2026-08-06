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'We raised voice against theft, not Lord Ram'

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday defended the Opposition's criticism of the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, saying raising questions over the alleged theft of donations and valuables from the temple should not be equated with being "anti-Ram."

His remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of being anti-Lord Ram for repeatedly raising the issue in Parliament.

Responding to the charge, Raut said, "There was theft in the Ram Temple. Is Lord Ram responsible for that? We raised our voice against the theft, and now we are being called anti-Ram. What kind of Hindutva is this? Money was stolen, donation boxes were looted, even ornaments and Sita Mata's mangalsutra were reportedly stolen. We raised these issues, and now we are labelled anti-Ram. Meanwhile, those responsible for the theft are being projected as Ram devotees."

The Opposition has been raising the issue of alleged irregularities and embezzlement linked to donations at the Ram Temple, making it one of the key issues during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

On BJP's criticism that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar but silent on the ongoing students' agitation in Jharkhand, Raut rejected the charge.

"I do not accept that Rahul Gandhi is silent. I will never believe that Rahul Gandhi has ever remained silent on the issues of the people, students or youth. Jharkhand has its own government, and the movement there is being led locally. The first responsibility lies with those leading the agitation on the ground. Our leaders have already been part of the movement and have visited the site. If necessary, we will also go there. But the students should decide whether they want us to come. It is an independent movement," he said. -- ANI

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