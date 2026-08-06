Two old mortar shells detected, destroyed along LoC in Poonch

17:15

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Two rusted mortar shells were detected and safely destroyed by the Army in the Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.



The unexploded ordnance was found in the Choki Sagra area of the Mendhar sub-division, they said.



Army personnel of bomb disposal squad destroyed the shells in a controlled explosion after following all necessary safety protocols.



No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the operation, officials added. -- PTI