Trump, Hegseth clash over missile stockpile concerns

09:55

Tensions over US military stockpiles amid its conflict with Iran have reportedly escalated at Camp David last week, where President Donald Trump confronted his War Secretary Pete Hegseth over concerns about severe munitions shortages that could limit Washington's future military options over the Islamic Republic, according to a report by The Washington Post.



According to The Washington Post, Trump's frustration over the Iran conflict intensified during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, where he questioned Hegseth over why he believed he had not been fully informed about shortages of key weapons systems.



Two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that Trump confronted Hegseth over what he viewed as "extreme munitions shortages" and expressed frustration that he believed the issue had already been addressed.



The reported exchange centred on shortages of long-range guided missiles and air-defence interceptors, which officials said have influenced decisions on whether to conduct additional large-scale strikes against Iran.



Earlier, Trump had called of "the biggest attack since World War II" on Iran, citing possible negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.



The White House, however, has rejected the claims, calling the report "fake news".



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that any such confrontation took place, saying she was present at Camp David with Trump and Hegseth and that the account was inaccurate.



"I was at Camp David with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. This literally never happened, and we told the Washington Post that repeatedly. This B.S. story was shopped to many outlets by someone clearly out to disparage the Secretary, for whatever reason. Unfortunately for them, the President loves the Secretary and thinks he's doing a tremendous job. FAKE NEWS!" Leavitt said in a post on X.



Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also called out the report. -- ANI