Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trump, Hegseth clash over missile stockpile concerns

Thu, 06 August 2026
Share:
09:55
image
Tensions over US military stockpiles amid its conflict with Iran have reportedly escalated at Camp David last week, where President Donald Trump confronted his War Secretary Pete Hegseth over concerns about severe munitions shortages that could limit Washington's future military options over the Islamic Republic, according to a report by The Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post, Trump's frustration over the Iran conflict intensified during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, where he questioned Hegseth over why he believed he had not been fully informed about shortages of key weapons systems.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that Trump confronted Hegseth over what he viewed as "extreme munitions shortages" and expressed frustration that he believed the issue had already been addressed.

The reported exchange centred on shortages of long-range guided missiles and air-defence interceptors, which officials said have influenced decisions on whether to conduct additional large-scale strikes against Iran.

Earlier, Trump had called of "the biggest attack since World War II" on Iran, citing possible negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House, however, has rejected the claims, calling the report "fake news".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that any such confrontation took place, saying she was present at Camp David with Trump and Hegseth and that the account was inaccurate.

"I was at Camp David with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth. This literally never happened, and we told the Washington Post that repeatedly. This B.S. story was shopped to many outlets by someone clearly out to disparage the Secretary, for whatever reason. Unfortunately for them, the President loves the Secretary and thinks he's doing a tremendous job. FAKE NEWS!" Leavitt said in a post on X.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also called out the report. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'We raised voice against theft, not Lord Ram'
LIVE! 'We raised voice against theft, not Lord Ram'

'Pakistan Is Facing Wrath Of Its Own Creation'
'Pakistan Is Facing Wrath Of Its Own Creation'

'The anger among the PoK public is unlikely to subside against Pakistani State in the near future.'

Venue provider revokes nod for Rahul's Chhatron Ki Goonj
Venue provider revokes nod for Rahul's Chhatron Ki Goonj

The Kayastha Pathshala Trust has revoked permission for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, citing an Allahabad High Court order restricting the use of KP College ground and waterlogging. Despite the cancellation,...

Bangladesh fumes over Hasina's media interaction in India
Bangladesh fumes over Hasina's media interaction in India

Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed outrage over deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi, saying the event has hurt the sentiments of its people and could adversely affect efforts to improve bilateral ties...

Youth held for sexual assault wants pizza in Nagpur jail
Youth held for sexual assault wants pizza in Nagpur jail

A 19-year-old youth arrested in Nagpur for allegedly holding a minor girl captive and sexually assaulting her has made unusual demands in police custody, including pizza and soft bedding. The accused, Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, also refused...