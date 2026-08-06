The 3 IPC sections under which HC convicted Tarun Tejpal

16:08

The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal under three provisions of the Indian Penal Code for raping a colleague in 2013, setting aside his acquittal by a Goa sessions court five years ago.



He has been convicted under Sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the IPC.



* Section 376(2)(f) of the IPC applies when a person in a position of trust, authority or a guardian/relative commits rape.



*Section 354-A IPC penalises sexual harassment committed by a man and covers unwelcome physical contact, demands for sexual favours, showing pornography without consent and making sexually coloured remarks.



* Section 354B of the IPC penalises any man who assaults, uses criminal force or abets such an act against a woman with the intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked.



The ambit of Section 376 was widened by a committee headed by former Chief Justice of India J S Verma set up after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape.



The 630-page Justice Verma committee report issued on January 23, 2013 had suggested the amendment of criminal laws to provide for severer punishment to rapists, including those belonging to police and public servants. -- PTI