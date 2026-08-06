Tarun Tejpal given 4 weeks to surrender

16:18

Following the sentencing of Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal to 10 years of imprisonment in the 2013 sexual assault case, the Goa state machinery is closely evaluating the court's directives.



Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam on Thursday addressed the media regarding the state's position on the verdict, outlining the legal team's next steps regarding the length of the sentence, the penalties imposed, and the timeline granted for surrender.



"Regarding the sentence of 10 years, we will study the matter. We will decide whether to challenge that part of the order. We have not taken any decision so far," said Pangam.



The prosecution is currently reviewing the 10-year prison term to determine whether the state will formally challenge the leniency of the sentence in a higher court.



The state had initially pushed for the maximum possible fine to be levied against the accused. Officials are awaiting a certified copy of the order to evaluate the court's specific rulings on financial penalties.



"We wanted the maximum fine to be imposed, and once we receive a copy of the order, we will take a call on it," added Pangam.



The judiciary has granted Tejpal a grace period of four weeks to surrender, an extension from the initially communicated two-week timeframe. Advocate General Pangam confirmed that both the state counsel and the defence lawyer were called into chambers to be formally notified of this timeline.



"Actually, four weeks' time has now been granted, although initially it was announced as two weeks. I was called, and the lawyer representing the accused was also called into the chamber. The judges informed us that he would be given four weeks' time to surrender," added Pangam. -- ANI