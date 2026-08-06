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Suvendu aide murder: CBI chargesheets BJP workers among 12

Thu, 06 August 2026
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A view of the vehicle in which personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Routh was was shot dead
A view of the vehicle in which personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Routh was was shot dead
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against 11 accused people, including two BJP workers, in connection with the killing of WB Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath, officials said Thursday.

The CBI had recently arrested the BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and his brother Sahib Sonkar, working in Rath's office for allegedly giving the contract for his killing to Uttar Pradesh-based shooters.

The role of a functionary of a rival political party in the state is also under the scanner, they said.

The CBI has also come to know that Sagar, till 2020, was employed with the MLA of the rival political party before switching sides to the BJP, they said. -- PTI

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