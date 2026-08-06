South African envoy to India Sooklal recalled

23:30

South African high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, is understood to have been recalled for attending a meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and an Indian-origin businessman facing charges of corruption in that country.



South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said Sooklal has been recalled for "consultations".



The move came after photographs emerged of Zuma and Sooklal meeting controversial businessman Ajay Gupta on June 26 in Haridwar.



"We confirm that high commissioner Anil Sooklal has been recalled to the headquarters for further consultations," Lamola told a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.



Gupta and his brothers are accused of political corruption and Zuma faced allegations of extending undue favour to them when he was the South African president from 2009 to 2018. Zuma and the Gupta brothers rejected all allegations.



The Gupta brothers left South Africa after Zuma lost power, when his party, the African National Congress (ANC), forced him to resign following allegations of corruption. -- PTI