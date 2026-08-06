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Sex fiend demands pizza, soft bed, mosquito repellent in jail

Thu, 06 August 2026
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A 19-year-old youth arrested in Nagpur for allegedly holding a minor girl captive and sexually assaulting her has complained about the police lock-up conditions and demanded pizza, soft bedding and mosquito repellent, officials said Thursday.

The accused, Nirmay Madhav Pakhare, also refused to disclose the passwords of his mobile phone and the victim's, which he allegedly controlled during her captivity, they said.

The 16-year-old girl had befriended the accused from Thane on Instagram. According to police, he allegedly confined her in a rented Nagpur house for more than 30 hours, tied her limbs, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The police broke open the door of the room in the city's Dighori area late Monday night and rescued the girl.

After being arrested, the accused complained about the lock-up, saying the walls were dirty and the toilets unhygienic, according to the Hudkeshwar police.

He demanded pizza for breakfast, premium meals, soft bedding and mosquito repellent, they said.

The accused also initially declined to undergo a medical examination, but was later taken for tests, the police said.

The minor from Nagpur went missing on August 2, prompting her family to approach the Hudkeshwar police. Using technical information, police traced her location and rescued her, an official said.

According to police, the victim was found lying on a bed with her hands and legs tied, bearing about 20 injuries, including knife wounds on her wrists and neck.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

Police said Pakhare created a fake Instagram account last year, identifying himself as "Akash Mehra". He became friends with the girl, and the two started chatting. She also apparently shared her private photographs with him, they said.

The accused then started blackmailing the girl by threatening to circulate the photographs online. Out of fear, she allegedly continued meeting him. He allegedly sexually assaulted her at a hotel and later called her to the rented room in Dighori whenever he visited Nagpur, according to police.

A case has been registered against Pakhare under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping. -- PTI

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