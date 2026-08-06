RG Kar rape-murder: HC asks CBI to file progress report on conspiracy angle probe

17:29

The Calcutta high court on Thursday directed the CBI to submit a progress report on August 28 on its investigation into the alleged conspiracy in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024.



The CBI submitted a report to the court detailing the materials collected during the investigation as directed in the earlier hearing on June 25.



Verbally observing that the central probe agency should ensure that the investigation is not derailed, a division bench, comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh, directed the CBI to file the progress report on August 28, when the matter will be heard again.



The court had on May 21 ordered setting up a three-member special investigation team of the CBI, headed by its joint director East, to probe into the developments from the time the R G Kar Medical College's trainee doctor had dinner on the ill-fated night of August 9, 2024, to her cremation.



The victim doctor's parents had moved the court, alleging that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath. -- PTI