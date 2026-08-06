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Reliance Brands enters exclusive pact to bring Kardashian's SKIMS to India

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and Kim Kardashian's shapewear and innerwear brand, SKIMS, on Wednesday announced an exclusive partnership to bring the brand to India.

Under the agreement, RBL will operate SKIMS in India, including its retail stores and digital channels. The company plans to open the brand's first stores in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a phased rollout, followed by expansion into other cities and channels.

Cofounded by Jens Grede, SKIMS is entering India as part of its global retail expansion. The brand has recently opened stores in London and Dubai, with Hong Kong and Seoul next in line. 

"SKIMS has changed how the world thinks about shape, comfort and inclusivity, and it speaks directly to a new generation of Indian consumers who want fashion that is both aspirational and made for them," said Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said in the release. She added that RBL is proud to introduce SKIMS to India and to build the brand for the long term.

"We built SKIMS on the belief that everybody deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear," Kim Kardashian, cofounder & chief creative officer, SKIMS, said in the release.

"The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them in our stores for the very first time," it added.

Sharleen D'Souza/Business Standard

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