Red alert issued for three Kerala districts as floodwaters recede

23:43

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The IMD on Thursday issued a 'red alert' for three districts in Kerala, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds, even as floodwaters began receding in several affected areas, officials said.



The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert' for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts at 1 pm.



A 'red alert' denotes extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204 mm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm.



The IMD also issued an 'orange alert' for Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.



Officials said floodwaters had begun receding in several low-lying areas of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.



However, flooding continued in Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions of Alappuzha district, although water levels had begun to decline gradually, they said.



According to the Alappuzha district administration, 118 relief camps are functioning in the taluks of Cherthala, Ambalapuzha, Kuttanad, Karthikappally, Mavelikkara and Chengannur. -- PTI