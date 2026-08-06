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Prashant Kishor meets Maha deputy CM Sunetra Pawar in Mumbai

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor/File image
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor/File image
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who stunned the Bharatiya Janata Party in its Bankipur bastion in the recently concluded assembly bypoll in Bihar, met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday.

The political strategist-turned-politician met Pawar, who also heads the NCP, at her official residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai, said her party functionary Sanjay Khodke.

The NCP leader did not share any details of the discussion between Kishor and Pawar.

This is the second time Kishor, who had scripted poll victories for leaders from Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, has met Sunetra Pawar since the death of her husband and the then deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati in January this year.

Following their first meeting a few months ago, her son and NCP leader Parth Pawar had said that Kishor was known to his family.

The by-election in Bankipur was necessitated after the sitting MLA, Nitin Nabin, who is also the BJP president, vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. 

The BJP had fielded youth leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha, whom Kishor defeated in his electoral debut. -- PTI

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