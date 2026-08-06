Over 1 lakh taxi drivers complete Marathi proficiency course in Maharashtra

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Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday said more than one lakh non-Marathi drivers have completed a course in functional Marathi since the state government made it compulsory for all taxi and auto rickshaw drivers to have basic proficiency in Maharashtra's official language from May 1, 2026.



Speaking to reporters after conducting a review meeting at Mantralaya, Sarnaik urged the remaining drivers, including those driving app-based taxis, to complete their Marathi training by August 15.



The Maharashtra government announced in April that auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state must be able to communicate in Marathi with passengers, and their knowledge of the language will be tested. It also launched the 'Hinduhhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Shikvani Abhiyan' on Maharashtra Day (May 1), introducing a course in Marathi for migrant drivers.



The campaign is being jointly implemented by the state Marathi Language Department and the literary bodies Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad.



Sarnaik said the campaign received encouraging response across the state, and drivers enrolled for Marathi classes voluntarily. -- PTI