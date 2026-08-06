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Netflix co-CEO Sarandos meets Modi

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos meets PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday./@NetflixIndia X/ANI Photo
Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos meets PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Wednesday./@NetflixIndia X/ANI Photo
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two discussed the "immense potential" of India's media and entertainment sector.

The prime minister said India has a rich tradition of storytelling and an extraordinary pool of creative talent, which can be leveraged to strengthen the nation as a global hub for content creation.

"Glad to have met Mr. Ted Sarandos. Discussed the immense potential of India's media and entertainment sector," Modi said in a post on X.

Netflix India said Sarandos discussed with the prime minister their shared vision to take India's media and entertainment industry global.

"Celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India! It was an honour for our Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss their shared vision to take India's media and entertainment industry global," Netflix India wrote on X.

The OTT giant said it has unveiled the 'Netflix India Storytelling Initiative', an investment that will help nurture the next generation of the country's creative talent through partnerships with IICT and NFDC. -- PTI

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