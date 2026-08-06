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NBW issued against DMK ex-minister Ponmudy in hate speech case

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Former Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy/Image courtesy X(Twitter)
Former Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy/Image courtesy X(Twitter)
A metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against senior DMK leader, former minister K Ponmudy for his alleged derogatory remarks against Saivaites, Vaishnavites and women.

After Ponmudy made the alleged remarks last year at an event, BJP Chennai corporation councillor Uma Anandan lodged a private complaint and the III metropolitan magistrate's court at George Town here had taken congnisance of it.

Last month, Madras High Court Judge, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan had dismissed a peitition filed by Ponmudy seeking to set aside the BJP leader's complaint.

Against this background, when the matter came up in George Town court, the counsel for the complainant submitted that the High Court had directed the trial court to complete the trial within six months.

The counsel for the accused filed a petition under Section 355 of BNSS (allowing a judge/magistrate to hold an inquiry or trial in the absence of the accused) to condone the absence of the accused.

The petition was strongly objected by the counsel for the complainant in view of continuous non-appearance of the accused.

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