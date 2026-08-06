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Modi's foreign visits cost over Rs 74.58 crore so far in 2026

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the expenditure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits has reached over Rs 74.58 crore in 2026 so far, while the cumulative spending on his overseas visits since 2021 stands at more than Rs 550 crore.

In a written reply, Margherita stated that the highest expenditure among the visits for which figures are available this year was incurred during the Norway leg of the Prime Minister's five-nation tour in May at Rs 17.46 crore.

According to the reply, expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits was over Rs 180 crore in 2025, Rs 109 crore in 2024, Rs 93 crore in 2023, Rs 55 crore in 2022 and Rs 36 crore in 2021. The Ministry also noted that several expenditure figures for 2026 are provisional and will be finalised after settlement of bills, while expenditure for the France visit in June is still being compiled. -- ANI

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