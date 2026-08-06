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Militant arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur, arms recovered

Thu, 06 August 2026
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The self-styled army chief of the banned United Kuki National Army (Hmar) was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district, and a cache of arms and explosives was recovered, the police said on Wednesday.

RC Singson was apprehended on Tuesday from Old Gelmol in the Churachandpur police station area, they said.

Acting on information provided by him during interrogation, security forces searched the forest area near Thingchawm village.

Among the items recovered were an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two radio communication sets, the police said. -- PTI

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